MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A passenger who was in a car crash in Miami Gardens has died, two others were taken to a local hospital.
Authorities said it happened at around 3 a.m. in the area of the 1200 block of NW 183rd Street.READ MORE: Police: Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Lauderhill
Rescue personnel had to use the Jaws of Life to pull a victim out of one of the vehicles.READ MORE: Police: 3 Arrested Overnight Attempting To Burglarize Vehicles In Fort Lauderdale
Police said a silver Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on NW 183rd Street and made a U-turn on NW 12th Avenue when it collided with a Black Nissan Altima.
Both drivers were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The passenger of the silver Altima was airlifted to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Florida Airports Among Nation's Top 10 For Guns Found At Security Checkpoints
The investigation continues.