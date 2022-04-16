MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Education is rejecting just under half of the textbooks submitted for curriculum inclusion in the next school year.
Reasons for rejecting the books include references to critical race theory and inclusions of common core.
The department found that 41 percent of the books submitted violated their standards.
That's the most in Florida's history.
Books submitted for grades K through 5 saw the highest number of rejections, at 71 percent.