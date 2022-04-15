MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In just his third NBA season, Tyler Herro went from Miami Heat secret weapon to a “walking bucket” at just the age of 22.

Taking it to opponents, whether it’s a floater down the lane or a three-point shot, Herro has torched the competition.

In 66 games this season, Herro has averaged 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

The 22-year-old “Boy Wonder,” which was a nickname given to Herro by his former Kentucky Wildcats teammates, also shot 39% of the three-ball this season.

In a one-on-one interview with CBS4 sports anchor Jim Berry, Herro opened up about his life on and off the basketball court.

Berry: “A lot of people say you’re not supposed to be able to do this at age 22.”

Herro: “I’m just 22, I guess, I’m just going with the flow. Basketball is what I do, it just comes natural to me.”

This season, Herro has played with a natural swagger, taking an enormous leap from his first two up and down NBA seasons.

Berry: “Everybody is amazed by what they call your breakout season. You’re not amazed, are you? You kind of expected this, didn’t you?”

Herro: “I mean I put the work in over the summer and really hone into my skill set, I knew what I wanted to improve on.”

Herro showed flashes of stardom as a 19-year-old rookie, but when he hit some rough patches in his second season, there was some unflattering chatter.

Berry: “People were whispering, ‘Oh he’s hanging in South Beach too much. He’s enjoying Miami too much.’ Fact or fiction?”

Herro: “I mean, who doesn’t enjoy Miami and who lives in Miami. I going to put the work in 24/7. That’s what I do, I put the work in. Of course, I go outside and enjoy the weather and enjoy everything else that comes with Miami. Work is always first.”

Now, Herro feels more locked in as a player, and a person. The reason why?

Fatherhood.

Herro: “Having my daughter really just motivated me to obviously mature a lot faster. Just being out there and having her just motivates me. I look in the stands and I see her. Just happy to see her, she’s a part of this journey now.”

Berry: “20,000 people here and boom.”

Herro: “That’s the only one I see.”

Herro ditched his even-keel personality in 2020 when he appeared in hip-hop star Jack Harlow’s music video for the song ‘Tyler Herro.’

Now, Herro is showing his flashier side in his sense of fashion.

Berry: “What is the Tyler Herro style?”

Herro: “I don’t know. You’ll see one thing one day, something else the next day. I’m just confident in what I wear.”

Berry: “You had the shades on the other night.”

Herro: “I keep the shades on me always.”

Berry: “Why?”

Herro: “I just like it, it goes with my outfits.”

Berry: “You wouldn’t rock these would you?”

Herro: “Those look good on you, I would wear them. You want me to throw those on?”

Berry: “Yeah, throw those on, let me see how Tyler’s personality changes.”

Herro: “I look good don’t I?” Berry and Herro laughed.

With the 82 regular-season games in the rear mirror, Herro and the Miami Heat have their eyes set on the NBA Playoffs.

After a superb season that saw Miami lock the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and Herro’s best statistical season, Herro’s name has also been thrown in the NBA’s ‘Sixth Man Of The Year’ conversation.

“A ‘Sixth Man’ would be cool as long as we get a championship trophy with it,” Herro said.

Herro hopes to provide more basketball ‘herro-ics’ and continue being one of the team’s young pillars for the foreseeable future.