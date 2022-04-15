MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to ramp up Friday afternoon ahead of a dry and warm Saturday.
Highs are expected near 85 degrees with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected, some of which may have gusty downpours and frequent lightning. Rainfall totals could be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, possibly higher during thunderstorms.
The storms should dissipate by the early evening with a low around 74.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84.
Sunday the rain chance increases and afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.