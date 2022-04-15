MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Volunteers in South Florida followed in Jesus’ footsteps Friday, washing the feet of those in need.

It’s a small gesture that means a lot, especially during the Christian Holy Week.

On this Good Friday, local organizations came together to provide a hot meal and other necessities to the homeless and hungry and the Easter Bunny was there with some special treats, too.

“We are back out on the streets after two years of COVID not being able to serve our homeless and hungry out on the streets, we had to do it differently. But we’re back again,” said Marilyn Brummit with The Caring Place.

They call it Thanksgiving on Good Friday, serving up a feast fit for November on the Friday before Easter at a big block party-style event outside of the Miami Rescue Mission.

It’s a labor of love for a community in need, still dealing with the effects of a pandemic as well as climbing inflation and an affordable housing crisis.

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo says we can only build a better society by helping each other.

“For me, it’s almost therapy,” Mayor Bovo said. “I come out here with my family. I have my 11-year-old out here and my wife. Miami Rescue Mission does such an important job. Not only helping families with food and services but washing people’s feet here is such a profound act of love and kindness.”

Once feet were washed, they were warmed with new socks and shoes.

Brummit and her team say they had about 1,000 Easter baskets to give out and prepared over 2,000 meals.

“When you see those that come in that are hurting and hungry and feeling like no one cares and then they come to a block party and it’s so amazing,” Brummit said. “Doing it on Good Friday is very special.”

Luis Castillo has been volunteering at this event for 10 years.

This year, he brought his wife and kids along, too.

“We try to give to others a little bit of what we receive. It’s a small thing. Minimum we can do,” he said.

A similar event was held at the Broward Outreach Center in Hollywood Friday as well.

In all, The Caring Place hopes to dole out 20,000 meals over the next few months.

“We can all be a paycheck away from being in a situation where we need help,” Mayor Bovo added. “Thank God we got a place that can help us.”