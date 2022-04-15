The full moon or pink supermoon is seen from Eindhoven, Netherlands, on April 27, 2021. (Credit: nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Be sure to look up to the sky this holiday weekend to check out the ‘Pink’ full moon.

NASA says the pink moon will appear full from early Friday to Monday morning. It will be at its peak fullness on Saturday, April 16, at 2:55 p.m. ET.

This version of a full moon goes by several traditional names. The pink moon honors its spring arrival so it will not actually be the color “pink.”

It’s also known as the fish moon because, as coastal tribes note, it appears at the same time the shad fish swim upstream to spawn.

It also aligns with several religious holidays and is known as the Paschal moon in the Christian ecclesiastical calendar, because it’s the full moon before Easter.

For Hindus, this moon marks Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of the Hindu monkey deity Lord Hanuman. The pink moon is Bak Poya for Buddhists, especially in Sri Lanka, and commemorates Buddha’s visit to the island country, where Buddha prevented a war by settling a dispute between chiefs.

It’s also called a Passover moon because its appearance coincides with the Jewish holiday. Passover begins at sundown Friday and ends the following week at nightfall on April 23rd.

After the pink moon, there are eight full moon events still to come in 2022, with two of them qualifying as supermoons. Here’s a list of the remaining moons for 2022, according to the Farmers’ Almanac:

May 16: Flower moon

June 14: Strawberry moon

July 13: Buck moon

August 11: Sturgeon moon

September 10: Harvest moon

October 9: Hunter’s moon

November 8: Beaver moon

December 7: Cold moon

