By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fatal crash has closed portions of SW 137th Avenue, between 128 and 136 Streets on Friday afternoon.

Police said all lanes were being affected.

No word on what may have caused the accident.

Authorities are urging drivers to seek alternate routes.

No additional details were released by police at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

CBSMiami.com Team