Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, MIssing Teen
Yitzhak Azaldegui (Courtesy; Coral Springs Police Dept.)

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs Police need help from the public to find Yitzhak Azaldegui, a 14-year-old boy who is considered missing and endangered.

Police are actively searching the west side of the city, west of University Drive, from Sample Road to Wiles Road.

READ MORE: Neighbors Still In Shock After Little Haiti Children Killed By Mother: ‘These Kids Had No Backup’

Yitzhak Azaldegui (Courtesy; Coral Springs Police Dept.)

READ MORE: GOP Rep. Anthony Sabatini Pushes ‘Constitutional Carry’ Special Session

Yitzhak was last seen on foot in the area of 8700 Wiles Road around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 13. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes and wearing a yarmulke.

Coral Springs police are urging anyone with information to call them at (954) 344-1800

MORE NEWS: South Florida Lawmakers, Surfside Victims' Families Want Condo Reform Brought Up In Special Session

 

CBSMiami.com Team