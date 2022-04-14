Yitzhak Azaldegui (Courtesy; Coral Springs Police Dept.)
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs Police need help from the public to find Yitzhak Azaldegui, a 14-year-old boy who is considered missing and endangered.
Police are actively searching the west side of the city, west of University Drive, from Sample Road to Wiles Road.READ MORE: Neighbors Still In Shock After Little Haiti Children Killed By Mother: ‘These Kids Had No Backup’
READ MORE: GOP Rep. Anthony Sabatini Pushes ‘Constitutional Carry’ Special Session
Yitzhak was last seen on foot in the area of 8700 Wiles Road around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 13. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes and wearing a yarmulke.
Coral Springs police are urging anyone with information to call them at (954) 344-1800MORE NEWS: South Florida Lawmakers, Surfside Victims' Families Want Condo Reform Brought Up In Special Session