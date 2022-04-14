MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out a large fire inside of a warehouse west of Virginia Gardens in N.W. Miami on Thursday morning.
The 2-alarm fire burned at a two-story warehouse located at 6995 NW 46 Street.
More than 30 units responded to battle the blaze, according to authorities.
#MDFR is on scene of a #SecondAlarm Fire at a two-story warehouse near NW 46 Street & NW 69 Avenue. All companies are operating and working a defensive attack to put the fire out. pic.twitter.com/HBDxcjS12i
— Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) April 14, 2022
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.