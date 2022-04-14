Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Warehouse Fire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out a large fire inside of a warehouse west of Virginia Gardens in N.W. Miami on Thursday morning.

The 2-alarm fire burned at a two-story warehouse located at 6995 NW 46 Street.

More than 30 units responded to battle the blaze, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

