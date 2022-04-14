MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida Democratic leaders joined forces with family members of those who died in the Surfside collapse to call on lawmakers to put condo reform on the agenda during next week’s special session on redistricting.

It’s been nearly 10 months since the Champlain Towers South collapsed, killing 98 people. They want legislators to stop stalling and get to work.

“This could all be prevented, so many lives could be saved if we do the right thing, if the House and the Senate work together to find a solution that makes us Floridians feel safe in our own homes. We need your help Gov. DeSantis before it’s too late,” said Martin Langesfeld whose sister died in the collapse.

“The harsh reality is that thousands of aging condos just like Champlain Towers South may face similar life safety problems and Florida has more than a million condominiums,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

More than three and a half million people live in condos across the state.

During the last legislative session, bills were drafted in both the Senate and the House which received overwhelming support but a deal couldn’t be reached.

Those in support of passing condo reform want legislators to come to terms so it can be passed during the special session.