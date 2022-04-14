MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The entire planet is on a solar storm watch.
The sun has been flaring up more and more as it approaches its "solar maxima" – the period of greatest activity in the sun's 11-year solar cycle.
The latest magnetic activity is set to slam the Earth on Thursday.
There’s no cause for concern, though.
Solar storms are quite common.
Some parts of the planet may experience power outages and radio signal disruption as a result.