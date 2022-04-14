LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – A community is still in shock after police say 41-year-old Odette Joassaint killed her two children, 3-year-old Jeffery and 5-year-old Laura.

“I was the last person that was there,” said one neighbor as she spoke to another.

“I understand you are hurt,” responded the other person in the group.

“These kids had no backup, they had no help and people so cold over here, and I feel like we dropped the bucket,” said Madam Renita Holmes, a neighbor who lit a candle to honor the children.

In a press conference, police released gruesome details on what lead up to the incident.

“When the officers went inside, these two kids were tied at the hands and at their feet and they also had ties in their necks,” said Michael Vega with the City of Miami Police Department.

Joassaint was arrested and went before a judge to hear her charges.

“I’m going to set the bond,” said the judge. “Count one, first-degree murder, no bond. Count two, first-degree murder, no bond.”

While Joassaint waits for her court date, across town, representatives from Amigos For Kids, a nonprofit, honored victims of child abuse with a walk and vigil.

“I’m sure there were signs beforehand,” said Karina Pavone with Amigos For Kids. “I want the community to know is that it’s very important if they see a child whose behavior changes abruptly, who is withdrawn, who cries with a parent or caregiver or doesn’t wanna go with them, who has cuts and bruises or seems dirty or sleepy, those are all signs that something could be going on in the home.”

CBS4 reached out to the Department of Children and Families, who sent the following statement.

“The events that unfolded yesterday in this home are devastating. The Department is working closely with law enforcement to uncover the circumstances that caused the tragic and untimely death of these two children. We have launched a full investigation and will provide updates regularly and publicly.”

DCF went on to say they have opened an investigation and additional information involving this family remains confidential.

In the meantime, those like Holmes wish someone would have seen and said something before the children were hurt.