By CBSMiami.com Team
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Comedian Chris Rock is making a South Florida stop.

He’s set to perform Thursday and Friday night at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.

It comes weeks after the infamous incident at the Oscars when he was slapped by Will Smith for making a joke about his wife.

Previous attendants of the comedy show gave some insight, saying the comedian did briefly mention the slap heard “around the world.”

At last check tickets were still available.

Click here for more information.

