POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two teens have been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach Thursday afternoon.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue rushed to the scene, which is in the 400 block of NW 2 Court.
A 17-year-old was shot in elbow and abdomen. The other teen, who is 16 years old, was hit in the elbow.
Both teens were transported to Broward Health North for their not life threatening injuries.
According to BSO, the shots were fired from a vehicle that fled the area. No description was given for the vehicle involved in the shooting.
If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.