DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A vehicular accident has forced Flamingo Road to be closed in all directions.
Authorities said the road is closed from the 2100 block to the 2600 block, north of Griffin Rd and south of I-595.
Police said the accident involved a car and a motorcycle.
Two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
No word on the driver of car.