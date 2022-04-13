MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after two children were found dead in a Little Haiti apartment late Tuesday night.

According to Miami PD, officers were called out to the 100 block of NE 75 Street by “a female who seemed to be in a crisis.”

“The female seemed irate, she seemed like her mind wasn’t correct. Our officers, doing their job, looked inside and observed two children, two small kids, inside the apartment, one male and one female. They appeared to be unresponsive,” said Miami police Officer Michael Vega.

The children were pronounced dead.

CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports the children were 3 and 6 years old.

It is still unclear how the woman, who has not been identified, is related to the children. Police have not released any information on her except to say she was supposed to care for the kids.

Police said she was taken to the hospital for evaluation.