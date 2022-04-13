MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother is accused of murdering her two young children in their Little Haiti apartment.
According to Miami PD, officers were called out to the 100 block of NE 75 Street by "a female who seemed to be in a crisis."
“The female seemed irate, she seemed like her mind wasn’t correct,” said Miami police Officer Michael Vega.
Arriving officers met the woman, 41-year-old Odette Lysse Joassaint, and said she appeared to be irrational. They said she told them "Come get them, I don't want them anymore."
The officers entered the apartment and found two unresponsive young children, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, in a bedroom. They were lying in a bed, their arms, legs, and necks were tied.
Miami Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced them dead.
Joassaint has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.