MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A warm and windy Wednesday ahead with highs in the low 80s.

We’ll enjoy mostly sunny, dry weather. The breeze will build out of the southeast and gusts will be as high as 25 miles per hour. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and it is not safe to go swimming.

The strong onshore winds are also leading to hazardous boating conditions. Small craft should exercise caution in Miami-Dade and Broward. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Keys.

As moisture increases Thursday, so does the chance for rain. Spotty storms will develop Thursday.

The rain chance is higher Friday with the potential for scattered storms on Good Friday.

Passover begins at Sundown on Friday at 7:44 p.m. and the wet weather will likely move out by the evening.

It will be warmer this weekend as we’ll wake up to lows in the low 70s and highs climb to the mid to upper 80s. A few showers will be possible Saturday.

Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny with the potential for some showers, mainly inland.