SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a home caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 8000 block of SW 94th Court shortly before 3 a.m.

According to police, a man and a woman were awoken by their dog barking and discovered the fire in the home.

The man was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to be treated for second degree burns.

An elderly man who lived in the rear efficiency was pronounced dead on the scene.

The residents of the home told police they had a barbecue the day before.

Crews have yet to determine what caused the fire.