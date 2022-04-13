MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Frost Science Museum is dealing with a fish kill mystery after several species died all within days of each other.
The losses include devil rays, a scalloped hammerhead shark and a silky shark.READ MORE: Catalytic Converter Theft Rise Since Pandemic Puts Authorities On Notice
They were all part of the “Gulf Stream Aquarium Exhibit.”READ MORE: Looking For The Perfect Selfie? Sweden's 'Youseum' Has You Covered
Despite necropsies and other tests, the museum says it has not been able to find a cause of death.MORE NEWS: Sanctions On Most-Things Russian Affecting Already Hard-To-Find Car Parts In Cuba
At this time, the other aquarium exhibits remain unaffected. Workers are keeping a close eye all animals and systems.