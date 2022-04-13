Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Frost Science Museum is dealing with a fish kill mystery after several species died all within days of each other.

The losses include devil rays, a scalloped hammerhead shark and a silky shark.

They were all part of the “Gulf Stream Aquarium Exhibit.”

Despite necropsies and other tests, the museum says it has not been able to find a cause of death.

At this time, the other aquarium exhibits remain unaffected. Workers are keeping a close eye all animals and systems.

