'Have That Plan Ready To Go' Stress FEMA, NOAA Leaders At National Hurricane ConferenceHurricane season starts June 1 and it’ll be here before you know it, which is why it’s never too early to get prepared. The upcoming hurricane season could rival that of 2021, which ushered in 21 named storms. Researchers say that number is above average which is why it’s important to be prepared and know your risk.