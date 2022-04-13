MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating two bodies found near a home in North Lauderdale on Wednesday morning.
BSO said they responded to a shooting at around 9 a.m. in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard where they found two bodies.
Homicide and crime scene detectives are on scene currently investigating this incident.
Images from CBS4 News chopper showed two bodies covered on the scene.
One body was next to a car and the other was on the grass next to a home.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.