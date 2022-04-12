BREAKING NEWS16 injured when gunman throws smoke bomb, opens fire on Brooklyn subway
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after two children died in Little Haiti late Tuesday night.

According to Miami PD, officers were called out to the 100 block of NE 75 Street by “a female who seemed to be in a crisis.”

Responding officers found two minors unresponsive.

Miami Fire Rescue rushed out to help, but the minors were pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports the children were 3 and 6 years old.

No additional details have been released at this time.

