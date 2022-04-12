MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after two children died in Little Haiti late Tuesday night.
According to Miami PD, officers were called out to the 100 block of NE 75 Street by “a female who seemed to be in a crisis.”READ MORE: City Of Miami Beach Gives Handball Courts At Flamingo Park A Major Makeover
Responding officers found two minors unresponsive.READ MORE: Hate Crime Charges Filed Against Trio Accused Of Attack That Left Pompano Beach Man Blind
Miami Fire Rescue rushed out to help, but the minors were pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports the children were 3 and 6 years old.MORE NEWS: Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston Joins Others Around State In Asking Governor To Veto Local Business Protection Act
No additional details have been released at this time.