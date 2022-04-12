MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dandy Bear has a new owner and will be opening within a week.

“Off The Wall,” as it’ll now be called, will be adding some new modern features, but is planning on keeping some of the classic Dandy Bear favorites.

Ervin Mendel, the new owner, says this has been in the works for a while.

“We had talks on and off with the owners of Dandy Bear for years, actually, as they were retiring,” Mendel explained. “It finally came to fruition earlier this year, we came to an agreement.”

Early Tuesday afternoon, Mendel was finalizing the license to turn Dandy Bear into Off The Wall.

Mendel says they’re putting a lot of money into what it will eventually look like come fall time.

“After summer, we will probably close down, go into reconstruction. We want to bring in trampolines, possibly axe throwing and a full bar, if we get the license,” said Mendel.

Expansion means jobs.

They’ve hired 20 people so far and said they’ll need about 20 to 30 more before they open in about week.

Positions range from customer service to kitchen staff.

“Usually goes from minimum wage to 12, 13, 14, 16 whatever per hour. As experience and depending on different positions.”

There was an outpouring of support from the community when Dandy Bear announced their closing. Mendel says he knows he has big shoes to fill.

“We hope to be just as loved, and hopefully will bring a better experience, a more modern experience, and hopefully the community will take to us.”

Of those jobs, about 10 of them are full time. If you’re looking for work, the owner says to stop by the location and walk in to fill out an application.