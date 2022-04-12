MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police have arrested a man accused of beating and raping a massage parlor employee.

Police said they were dispatched to the 6500 block of West 4 Avenue on Monday at around 5:30 p.m. in reference to an armed burglary.

Upon arrival, officers heard a female screaming in distress when they opened the doors of the business. Officers followed the screams to the back of the establishment where officers found a man and a woman in bed.

Detectives said George Luis Rivero, 26, had forcefully entered the secured rear area of the business where he beat and then sexually assaulted an employee.

The victim told police Rivero forcefully pushed opened the keypad lock door and entered the enclosed portion of the business.

The arrest report said Rivero grabbed the victim by the hair and repeatedly punched her in the head and face while forcing her into the room where the attack took place.

The victim told police that she was able to text her sister during the incident, asking her to call the police.

Police said the victim, who had visible redness and contusions to her face and head, was transported to the Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment Center.

Detectives were able to retrieve surveillance from the business, which they said corroborated the victim’s sworn statement.

Rivero denied raping and battering the victim. He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces several charges, including sexual battery and false imprisonment.