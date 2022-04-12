BREAKING NEWS16 injured when gunman throws smoke bomb, opens fire on Brooklyn subway
By Ashley Dyer
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stopped at Miami Dade College on Tuesday morning to sign a bill focused on helping foster care children become successful.

The bill does 3 main things:

1. First, $19 million will go towards adjusting the monthly stipend that family friends or relatives, who foster a child receive.

2. Another $25 million will disperse $200 a month to those with newborns to five-year-olds. This is important because it will allow foster parents to put kids in childcare.

3. The bill also expands the ability for foster children to receive tuition for college and other programs.

“While we have a strong foundation of amazing foster parents, we are always trying to recruit more to ensure every child has a welcoming home,” said
Shevaun harris, DCF Secretary.

It is one of the largest college-based programs for students who have aged out of foster care and are seeking to go to college.