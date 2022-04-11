MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another beautiful day ahead after a gorgeous weekend across South Florida.

Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. The breeze will build leading a hazardous beach and boating conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming in the ocean is not recommended. Small craft should exercise caution.

Monday night will not be as cool with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s overnight.

Tuesday we begin our gradual warm up as highs climb to the low 80s. We stay breezy through Wednesday and it will be warmer with highs near the mid 80s.

The rain chance remains low over the next few days but by Thursday scattered storms will be possible. By Thursday highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. On Friday afternoon storms will develop.

This weekend lows will be in the low 70s and highs in the mid 80s. Spotty showers and a few storms will be possible Saturday and Easter Sunday.