CMT Music Awards On CBS Monday Night To Honor Fans' Favorite Country Artists Plus An Historic Moment With The JuddsCountry Music's only fan-nominated awards show is now just hours away. Monday night’s CMT Music Awards show on CBS features country music's biggest stars presenting and performing, plus one very historic event.

Pickpocketing Thieves Caught Stealing Cellphones At Tortuga Music FestivalPolice officers found two dozen phones on the Wilson Ruzzi, Piter Janpol and Yesica Castellano, who are facing charges of grand theft.

3-Day Tortuga Music Festival Kicks Off On Sands Of Fort Lauderdale Beach On FridayThe Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale beach starting Friday.

Taste Of The Town: Jaya Celebrates Southeast Asian Cuisine In Miami BeachLocated inside the Setai Hotel in Miami Beach, Jaya is a sight for sore eyes and a respite from the chaos.

Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10

Music Trailblazer David Sinopoli Putting Miami's Live Music Scene On The MapDavid Sinopoli is a Miami music trailblazer, who developed with his partners, five popular live music venues and he's helping put Miami's live music scene on the map.