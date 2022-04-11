FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The jury selection process resumed Monday for the penalty phase trial of Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz.
This is week two of the selection process.
Approximately 1,500 potential jurors, perhaps more, will be screened over the next few weeks as the pool is pared down to 12 plus eight alternates in a three-step process that will run through the end of May.
To be selected, candidates must say they can judge Cruz fairly and vote for the death penalty if the evidence requires it. Under Florida law, all 12 jurors have to unanimously agree before the defendant is sentenced to death.
Cruz confessed to killing 17 people when he opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14th, 2018.
He pleaded guilty to the murders last October.