MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A traffic stop in Collier County took a very ‘Florida Man’ turn.
According to the sheriff's office, on Friday deputies recognized the driver of a truck from previous encounters and knew his driver's license was suspended.
When they pulled him over they reportedly found two guns inside the truck. One of the guns was in the glove box, the other tucked under the front passenger seat, according to the sheriff’s office.
The front seat passenger, 31-year-old Michael Marolla, reportedly had syringes filled with methamphetamine in his jacket pockets.
He was arrested and charged with drug possession and carrying a concealed firearm.
But that's not the end of it. When deputies checked out the bed of the truck, they found a live baby alligator inside an open plastic tub.
Deputies notified the state’s fish and wildlife commission about the gator.