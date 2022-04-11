NASHVILLE (CBSMiami) — Country Music’s only fan-nominated awards show is now just hours away. Monday night’s CMT Music Awards show on CBS features country music’s biggest stars presenting and performing, plus one very historic event. For the first time in decades, the mother-duo The Judds will take the stage together in front of a televised audience.

The five-time Grammy-award-winning mother daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna will sing their hit “Love Can Build A Bridge” from Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame ahead of their induction in May.

Naomi says she and Wynona share a magical connection when they sing.

“She watches my eyebrows. If I start to go up, then she knows the pitch, we’ve kind of got it down. But you never know, and this performance is just so, I guess the word is, radical. You’ll see,” explains Naomi Judd.

The performance is solely devoted to the fans.

“I love them so much,” says Naomi. “That’s to me better than winning a Grammy or anything.”

When asked whether there is a chance The Judds will ever tour again, Naomi replies, “Hmmmm, I would love nothing more.”

The Judds are just one highlight in a night that promises many. You can expect high energy performances from several of country music’s biggest stars including Jason Aldean and Bryan Adams, Thomas Rhett and Riley Green, Little Big Town, Monica, and Jimmie Allen.

Kane Brown leads all nominees with four nods, including video of the year.

Kane Brown will also be picking up some co-hosting duties with Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie. Ballerini recently tested positive for COVID. She will still co-host but will be working from home. Brown is stepping in to help and will be on stage at the awards show with Mackie.

The CMT Music Awards are tonight on CBS4, and you can stream it live or on demand on Paramount Plus.