MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police officer David Behney, charged with 19 charges related to possession of child pornography, bonded out of a jail on Monday.

Behney, 33, was brought to TGK on April 7, following a weekslong investigation between the State Attorney’s Office and Miami-Dade Police Department.

His bond was set Friday at $95,000 and was told by the judge he could not have access to weapons or the internet unless it is to contact his attorney through a Zoom call. He was also told he couldn’t have any contact with his three children, who are all under the age of 8.

According to his arrest warrant, the investigation began in November 2021 through a cyber tip received by Miami Dade Police that was “based on a report by Kik messenger who observed child pornography being uploaded to the service,” involving eleven young girls engaged in sexual acts.

On April 6 of this year, a body warrant was obtained, and his iPhone was reviewed where police “discovered eight additional videos containing child pornography.” Police said some of the girls in those videos appeared to be less than eight years old.

Investigators were led to Behney through an IP address.

Police began an investigation not knowing who the individual was but as they traced the IP address for the downloads, they discovered it was Behney, a Miami-Dade police officer who has been with the department for six years.

Investigators say they found 19 videos on the officer’s cell phone. They were described as hardcore, explicit videos of children, believed to be between the ages of 8 and 13.

Detectives have also seized the officer’s home computer and all other electronic devices and if they find additional images and videos, additional charges will be filed.