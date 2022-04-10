Jim DeFede focused on the upcoming special legislative session on redistricting.
Gov. Ron DeSantis called for the special session after lawmakers refused to pass the congressional map he came up with.READ MORE: Can Your Pet Make You Sick?
Instead, lawmakers drew maps that complied with the Florida Constitution and did not deliberately target Black districts in the state.READ MORE: COVID Cases & Deaths Decreasing Across The World
DeFede’s guest was Ellen Freidin, the woman who led the campaign in 2010 to pass the constitutional amendment the governor is now trying to sidestep.MORE NEWS: Fort Lauderdale PD: 25-Year-Old Ihsan Hubbard, Who Has Down Syndrome, Abducted By His Father
GUEST: Ellen Freidin, CEO of Fair Districts Now