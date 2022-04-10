MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A price hike is affecting another grocery store item.
Officials say the price of eggs is expected to rise over the next few weeks as more states are hit by an outbreak of the bird flu.
So far, bird flu has been detected in wild birds and commercial and backyard poultry in 24 states. Florida is not one of those states.
Standard practice in the poultry industry is to destroy all infected and exposed birds to stop the spread of the virus.
Right now, there are far fewer egg-laying hens to meet the upcoming demand for Easter eggs.