TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Former Florida Elections Commission attorney Eric Lipman was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison Friday, after pleading guilty in December to child-pornography charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

“Those who seek to view and share child pornography facilitate the abuse of children by those who produce and profit from this illegal content,” U.S. Attorney Jason Coody said in a press release Friday.

Lipman’s sentence includes 9 years of supervised release and for him to register as a sex offender.

Lipman, 60, faced up to 20 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, receive and possess material constituting child pornography and distributing material constituting child pornography.

Lipman worked for the commission from 2001 until April 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in February 2021 that Lipman was involved in online chat groups that included distributing child pornography.

