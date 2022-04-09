MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigators said a 25-year-old Florida City driver was arrested after pointing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident Friday.
Deputies said Laquavius Levon Hudson is facing aggravated assault charges, tampering with evidence and improper exhibition of a firearm.
Authorities said it happened at around 4 p.m.
The victim told law enforcement that he and Hudson were driving on Burton Drive toward U.S. 1 when Hudson passed him at a high rate of speed.
The victim said he confronted Hudson at the red light before both parties continued north on U.S. 1. the victim said Hudson pointed a black handgun at him while they were traveling on U.S. 1.
Detectives said they found the vehicle a short time later and identified Hudson as the driver.
Hudson admitted that a road rage incident occurred earlier.