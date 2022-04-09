Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Deadly crash, I-595, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All westbound I-595 lanes are shut down Saturday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a dump truck.

Authorities said it happened at around 6:37 a.m. on I-595 Westbound, between I-95 North and South.

READ MORE: Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Struck, Killed By Vehicle In South Florida

Traffic homicide investigators are on the scene.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Enjoy Cooler Weekend With Low Humidity

The pedestrian, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Traffic Alert: 17th Street Causeway Bridge Stuck In Up Position

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

CBSMiami.com Team