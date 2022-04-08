FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale beach starting Friday.
The three-day festival kicks off at noon on the beach at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard and will continue through Sunday night.
It features some of the biggest names in country, rock and roots music.
This year’s line-up includes Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser, Travis Tritt, Scott McCreery, and Chase Rice.
It'll be hard to find a ticket thought, the event is sold out.
Those planning to go should note that there is no designated event parking.
Attendees are encouraged to use a ride share service or the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi.
Drivers can expect delays on all barrier island roadways especially A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard. Delays should also be expected on Southeast 17th Street and Las Olas Boulevard.