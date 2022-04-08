MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The long wait is over. The San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins in the season opener on Friday as the boys of baseball return to the diamond after a lockout and delay in Opening Day.

The starting pitcher on Friday will be Sandy Alcantara, followed by Pablo Lopez on Saturday and Trevor Rogers on Sunday to wrap up the Giants series. Elieser Hernandez will go Monday to start Miami’s two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Jesus Luzardo rounds things out on Tuesday to close the five-game road trip.

The team will then have an off day in Miami on the 13th and host their home opener on the 14th against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Your 2022 Miami Marlins. pic.twitter.com/Rbhs9QT8py — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 7, 2022

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants pitching staff had a collective 3.24 ERA last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 2.6 walks per nine innings.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 25-56 in road games last season. The Marlins pitching staff had a collective 3.98 ERA last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

The first pitch will be thrown at 4:35pm ET.

