MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat will play the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference matchup Friday night.

In what is a must-win game for Atlanta, the Heat have six players questionable to play.

As of Friday, the Heat’s injury report lists C Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), F Haywood Highsmith (hip), F Caleb Martin (calf), F Markieff Morris (hip), G Gabe Vincent (toe), and F Omer Yurtseven (non-Covid illness) as questionable.

P.J. Tucker remains out for the Heat and will be re-evaluated in one week for a strained calf injury he sustained in Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hawks may be without G Lou Williams as he is questionable to play in Friday’s game due to low back discomfort.

F John Collins (finger/foot sprains) is out.

Atlanta is currently in the play-in tournament for the Eastern Conference as the No. 9 seed, battling with No. 8 seed Brooklyn Nets and No. 10 seed Charlotte Hornets for the final seeding positions.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Heat have won five straight games, while averaging 122 points per game.

The Heat may end up facing Atlanta again in the first round of the playoffs if Atlanta is able to get through the play-in tournament and earn the No. 8 seed.

Miami clinched the No. 1 seed of the Eastern Conference Thursday night following the losses from the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat is 2-1 against the Hawks this season.

The Heat conclude their regular season Sunday in Orlando against the Orlando Magic.