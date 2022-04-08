MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are urging drivers to avoid southbound I-75 due to a “major incident” near Miami Gardens Drive.
One person had to be airlifted from the scene.
The crash took place southbound on I-75 and it is affecting traffic in both directions.
Authorities said drivers should use the Palmetto, Miami Gardens Drive or Krome Avenue.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.