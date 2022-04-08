Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are urging drivers to avoid southbound I-75 due to a “major incident” near Miami Gardens Drive.

One person had to be airlifted from the scene.

The crash took place southbound on I-75 and it is affecting traffic in both directions.

Authorities said drivers should use the Palmetto, Miami Gardens Drive or Krome Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

