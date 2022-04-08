MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention South Florida parents! Your bundle of joy could be the next Gerber baby, as the company announced it has opened the call for entries for their 2022 photos search.
But your child must be 4 years old or under and must have a playful smile.
Entries must be submitted between Monday, April 4, to Thursday, April 14, at 11:50 p.m. EDT.
Parents or guardians are encouraged to submit the smiliest baby photos or videos on Gerber's submission portal.
