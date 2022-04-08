SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBS MIAMI) — A driver working on their disabled vehicle on the side of the road in Southwest Miami-Dade was killed after another driver crashed into them, according to Miami-Dade Police.
The unidentified man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Officer David Behney Jailed In Criminal Investigation Involving Child Porn
The crash, which happened near SW 152nd Street and SW 127th Avenue, was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday night.READ MORE: Friends Identify Victim Of Fatal Stabbing At Edgewater’s One Paraiso As 27-Year-Old Christian Toby Obumseli
A Miami-Dade DUI unit was on the scene conducting a field sobriety test on a woman, but it’s not clear if drugs or alcohol had anything to do with the deadly crash.
Traffic was shutdown overnight from SW 124th to 127th Ave while investigation took place. The roads have since reopened.MORE NEWS: Broward High School Assistant Principal Robert Herzog Accused Of Illegally Obtaining Personal Information
This article may be updated as new information becomes available.