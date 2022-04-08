MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli said in a news conference Friday that he was a soft-spoken and kind man.

They found out he died when the medical examiner called and asked if they can donate his organs, they say devastation doesn’t come close to what they’re feeling right now.

“They flew in from Texas and unfortunately learned of his death when a medical examiner contacted them requesting permission to donate the organs, that’s how they learned of his sudden death,” said Larry Handfield, the attorney representing the family.

Miami Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in Edgewater.

They say 27-year-old Christian Obumseli was stabbed with a knife. He later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“All they’re looking for is justice, we know the suspect that was involved in this incident has not been arrested. I’m confident having a meeting with the state attorney’s office that they were very attentive and asked all the necessary questions,” said Handfield.

Miami Police said there was a woman on the scene with him, the family identified her as his girlfriend, and in their preliminary investigation determined that both Obumseli and the woman had been involved in a physical altercation.

Obumseli’s brother said he wants to see an arrest.

“I do believe she is the killer, and she does need to be arrested,” said Jeffry Obumseli, Christian’s brother.

Police have not made any arrests and have called this a domestic violence investigation.

On Friday night, an attorney for Courtney Clenney, the girlfriend who lived with Christian Obumseli, released the following statement: “This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct; Courtney was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that.”

Obumseli shared a home with Clenney. She is an Instagram star with more than two million followers.

The family of Obumseli said he was a kind man and had many life goals and aspirations.

“Devastation doesn’t quite describe what my family is experiencing right now. Yesterday, we finally told our 93-year-old grandmother that her grandson, who was expected to come home for his 28th birthday, will no longer or ever be returning home,” said Karen Egbuna, the cousin of Christian Obumseli.

In a statement, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office said it will review the police department’s evidence once the investigation is complete.

The office said it will then take appropriate action.