MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Opa-locka security guard was shot trying to stop three car thieves.

The owner of the property, at NW 30th Avenue and 141st Street, said the three young males who were were wearing gloves and masks, smashed their way in through the front door with a rock. They then scoured the dealership, grabbing most remote key fobs, and then shot a security guard who tried to stop them.

“He is doing okay,” said Frank, the property owner.

He said two cars were stolen.

Surveillance tape shows some people running in the parking lot. One person then gets in a car and two cars crash through this iron gate as the burglars took off.

“It’s bad. There is broken glass from the windows and they took keys for all the cars,” said Frank.

Frank did not provide a description of the cars that were taken. He said he is grateful the security guard was not seriously injured.

“This is bad. People don’t want to work. They just want to hurt other people,” said Frank.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).