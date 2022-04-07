FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The hunt is on for three heavily armed men who robbed a bank in Cooper City.
It happened Wednesday, March 6th, at the Centennial Bank branch at 10310 Griffin Road
The three men entered the bank just before 11:30 a.m., terrorized and threatened the employees, and stole money from behind the counter. No customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery.
There were no injuries or shots fired.
The robbers used a stolen maroon Nissan 4 door vehicle as their get-away car.