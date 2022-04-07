MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida was full of pride Thursday as Miami’s own Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman to sit on the country’s highest court.

“She has broken the glass ceiling and we know that glass is covering the streets of Miami-Dade County now,” said Congresswoman Frederica Wilson

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a product of Miami-Dade Public Schools. She’s a graduate of Palmetto Senior High School, where she was on the debate team.

The day of her confirmation left past and present students ecstatic.

“I think it gives a great reputation for the school and challenges other kids to be as successful as her in the future, said Laura Garcia, who is a current student at the school.

“She’s amazing, she appreciates where she came from and we have other alum here but she’s on the top,” said Julie Paikowsky, alum.

“The confirmation for me as a Black woman lawyer is almost surreal, as I started law school, I never imaged we would have a Black woman as a supreme court justice,” says Attorney Yolanda Cash Jackson, part of the Florida group “Win With Black Women.”

Cash Jackson worked to assure that judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed.

Her hope is that this confirmation will inspire many more.

“It’s very important that she starts the legacy of women of all ages all colors having the opportunity to participate in a system that’s been closed – so this is just the beginning,” said Cash Jackson.