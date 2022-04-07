WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – The Senate has confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
A final confirmation vote, which required only a simple majority to succeed, was 53 to 47.
Judge Jackson, a graduate of Miami Palmetto Senior High School, made history in the process as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Her confirmation will not change the ideological balance of the court but its a major victory for Democrats and delivers on President Joe Biden's significant campaign promise.
All 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus were unified behind Judge Jackson who also received a 'yes' vote from three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
