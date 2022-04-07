MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It will feel more like Summer than Spring on Thursday as highs soar to the low 90s and upper 80s in the afternoon.

Record heat will be possible. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 93 degrees in Miami and the current record in Miami of 93 degrees was set back in 1956. When you factor in high humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.

Spotty storms are possible due to the heating of the day and moisture ahead of a cold front.

Thursday night will be mild with temperatures in the low 70s.

Friday a front will likely be over South Florida and a few showers will be possible across the Keys and the Florida Straits in the morning. Friday will not be as warm with clouds around and highs in the low 80s.

Once the front clears, we’ll enjoy a cooler, drier weekend. Saturday morning will be cool with low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. There will be a chill in the air by Sunday morning as lows will fall to the upper 50s in spots. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 70s with plenty of pleasant sunshine.

The warmer weather returns early to the middle of next week.