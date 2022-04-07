MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department said Thursday that it has initiated a criminal investigation involving a police officer in coordination with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta said, "The Miami-Dade Police officer is currently being questioned. We will continue to work alongside the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office throughout the entirety of this process."
Zabaleta did not identify the police officer, but said the officer has been relieved of duty.
"Our children trust us to keep them safe and out of harm's way. Not only as law enforcement, but as a father, a crime against a child is intolerable and will never be accepted. It sickens me to learn that one of our law enforcement officers is involved in betraying that trust. We will ensure transparency to our community and will provide an update as this investigation continues," said Miami-Dade Police Director George A. Perez.
Police did not release additional information regarding this case.