FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man was brutally attacked by a would-be robber and his dog as he withdrew money from an ATM.
According to Fort Lauderdale police, it happened Wednesday, March 2nd, at 888 NW 62nd Street.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Record Heat Possible On Thursday, Cooler Over The Weekend
The 68-year-old man said as he was attempting to remove cash from the machine a man and his dog attacked him.READ MORE: Senate Set To Hold Final Vote On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Nomination
Surveillance video shows the suspect aggressively approaching the man at the ATM and then punching him in the face. When the man fell, the suspect ordered his dog to attack as he repeatedly punched and kicked the man, according to police.
The video shows the suspect then leaving with a woman in what detectives believe to be a white
Hyundai Elantra.
Detectives encourage anyone with information about the attack to contact Crime Stoppers at
954-493-TIPS (8477).